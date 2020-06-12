Epic Games Announces Unreal Fest Online for July 14

Share Facebook

Epic Games has announced Unreal Fest Online, a free global event taking place on July 14th, with registration open now and available here. The event covers five content tracks with over 50 sessions (including live Q&A), alongside an attendee lounge for networking, catering to creators of all levels across games, media and entertainment, automotive, architecture/AEC, and other fields.

Unreal Fest Online will feature live participation from leading Epic figures, and leaders from prominent studios working in Unreal Engine. Following the event, sessions will be posted to the Unreal Engine YouTube channel.

One such session is the Unreal Engine for Next-Gen Games session, presented by Epic Games’ Nick Penwarden, Marcus Wassmer, and Jerome Platteaux. Of course, to find out more about Unreal Engine 5’s potential for next generation, you can check out our interview with Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Epic Games CTO Kim Libreri and Epic Games VP of engineering Nick Penwarden.

Other highlights include:

Games:

Building Worlds in Fortnite with Unreal Engine (Epic Games)

The Evolution of Real-Time VFX with Unreal Engine’s Niagara (Epic Games)

Optimizing and Building AAA UI in Unreal Motion Graphics (UMG) UI Designer (Rocksteady Studios)

Porting The Sinking City to Nintendo Switch (Frogwares)

A Deep Dive into a Cross-Platform Build Farm (Natural Motion)

Automotive:

Visual Fidelity with Ray Tracing (Epic Games)

A Deep Dive into the Key Components of a Product Configurator (Audi)

Exploring the Ford Mustang Mach-E: the Real-Time Future of Automotive Visualization (Burrows)

A Fully Immersive Driving Simulator for Autonomous Vehicles (Warwick Mfg Group)

Media and Entertainment:

Work From Home Virtual Production (Matt Workman)

Using Unreal Engine for Linear Animation (Epic Games)

The Future of Real-Time Broadcast Graphics (Zero Density)

Bootstrapping Live Action Real-Time In-Camera VFX for Indie Filmmakers (Treehouse Digital)

The Making of ‘His Dark Materials’ (Painting Practice)

Architecture/AEC:

Real-Time Ray Tracing for Architectural Visualization (Epic Games)

Crash Course: An Introduction to Twinmotion (Epic Games)

Transforming Archviz at KPF with Unreal Engine and Twinmotion 2020 (Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates)

BIM-Integrated VR with Unreal Engine (Epic Games)

Cross-Industry: