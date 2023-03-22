Epic Games has released self-publishing tools for game developers and publishers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

An assortment of new self-publishing tools have been released for developers on the Epic Games Store.

Those that choose to self-publish on the Epic Games Store will have to meet certain criteria to release their games, including having to meet standards for game quality. Those standards also require mandatory support for crossplay with all other PC stores to ensure a seamless online experience for its customers, while also making sure that games include support for the in-house Epic achievement system.

Games on the store must also include an age rating, and developers must make sure that their software doesn’t feature any prohibited, deceptive or discriminatory content.

Self-publishers on the Epic Game Store will still receive 88% of the revenue from the copies of games that they sell, and will still see their Unreal Engine royalty fees waived on sales through the platform. Developers can also include their own 3rd-party payment solutions within games, so that they can get 100% of the cash from in-app purchases.

Developers can also use the store’s Developer Portal to obtain a rating from the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) for their game at no extra cost. Epic will also provide localisation services to games store pages, once again at no additional cost, to developers that request it.

If you’re interested in getting your game onto the Epic Game Store, you can find more information on how to do that here.