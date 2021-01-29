Epic Games Store hits over 160 million users

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Epic Games has released its Epic Games Store year in review, revealing that the platform has now reached over 160 million users. Additionally in 2020, daily active users were up 192 per cent to 31.3 million daily active players, with a peak CCU 13 million concurrent players – an increase on the 7 million seen in 2019. Monthly active users in December rose from 32 million in 2019 to 56 million.

Those increased users have seen a jump in spending too – users spent $700 million on the platform in 2020, 37 per cent of which was driven by third-party titles, which generated $265 million. Playtime has also saw a huge jump in 2020, with 70 per cent more hours for a total playtime of 5.70 billion hours in 2020 – compared to 3.35 billion hours in 2019.

The number of games on the Epic Games Store also increased, growing from 190 games in 2019 to 471 in 2020. 103 weekly free games were given away in 2020, with over 749 million free games being claimed by users.

The platform’s most popular games in 2020 included games like Fortnite (obviously), Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Borderlands 3, Rocket League and Godfall.

Epic has said that it plans to further expand its library of titles, by providing developers self-publishing tools for the EGS Platform, more information about these plans is expected to be released soon.