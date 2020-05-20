Epic Games Store introduces self-service refunds and expands keyless integration

Share Facebook

The Epic Games store has added a handful of new features to the store, including the addition of self-service refunds as well as expanding the keyless purchases system (via PCGamer).

Users no longer need to contact Epic in regards to refunds, and can instead refund games directly through their transactions list – games eligible to be refunded will have a refund option. To be eligible, games must have been bought within 14 days and played for a maximum of two hours. Players who have been banned, or broken the terms of service will not be eligible for a refund.

Additionally, Epic has partnered with Fanatical, Genba Digital and Green Man Gaming (who just celebrated their tenth birthday) to expand keyless purchases. Epic Accounts linked to any of these shops won’t need to redeem keys on the Epic Games Store, as the games will be automatically linked to the account.

Finally, five more currencies have been added to the Epic Games Store—CAD, AUD, SEK, DKK, and NOK, and users are now able to manually throttle downloads.

These join existing features, such as the store’s fortnightly game giveaways, the most recent of which being Rockstar’s GTA V, which brought the total value of games given away on the store to over $2k.

Upcoming features include the Mod Marketplace (similar to the Steam Workshop) and an achievement system.

