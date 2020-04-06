ESA confirms dates for E3 2021

Share Facebook

While the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) was forced to cancel this year’s E3 expo, the organisation has now confirmed that the 2021 show will go ahead on June 15th-17th, 2021.

Confirmation came via correspondence with E3’s partners, in which the ESA revealed it was devising a “reimagined” event. As yet, however, the organisation has not clarified what it means by that term (thanks, GI.biz).

E3 2020 was cancelled earlier this month. “After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles,” the ESA said.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.

“Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds.”

It’s been a rough year for the ESA, which unintentionally published the names, home addresses, and phone numbers of more than 2,000 journalists who attended E3 2019 in August of last year. Like Geoff Keighley – who recently confirmed that he will not be producing the E3 Coliseum at E3 2020 – E3’s creative directors, production company Iam8bit, has confirmed it has resigned from the E3 2020 showcase. As yet, the company has not elaborated on why it has declined to participate in the show.

The coronavirus is affecting games all over the world and in a myriad of ways. In response to the pandemic, E3 2020 has been cancelled, as has GDC and EGX Rezzed – although it subsequently ran as a digital event – and Develop:Brighton 2020 has been postponed to November. Both Mojang and Electronic Arts have cancelled scheduled live events.

Gamescom, however, still opens to proceed as planned. BAFTA has confirmed it’s revising the format on its upcoming Games Awards in light of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), too.

Sony says it will do “all we can” to support the individuals on the frontlines of battling COVID-19.

For more on this story read our take on how E3’s cancellation will impact the industry’s ability to communicate this year.