All the pics from our IRL event last week!

Seth Barton 19 hours ago Business News, Development News, Event News, Highlight

Thanks to everyone who attended our IRL event last week, with over 500 people through the door at the final count! You can read all about our award winners from the night here, but for this article I thought I’d just share with you all the photos that we have from the night.

There’s a carousel below or you can link straight to the Google Photos folder here and browse them there.

As always a big thanks to all our founder and partners, the event wouldn’t have been possible without them!

And here’s the picture carousel:

Tags

About Seth Barton

Seth Barton is the editor of MCV – which covers every aspect of the industry: development, publishing, marketing and much more. Before that Seth toiled in games retail at Electronics Boutique, studied film at university, published console and PC games for the BBC, and spent many years working in tech journalism. Living in South East London, he divides his little free time between board games, video games, beer and family. You can find him tweeting @sethbarton1.

Check Also

Picture Perfect: Behind the scenes of the Europlay-winning, upcoming game Viewfinder

“That’s the hardest thing to do, puzzles and narratives are the hardest combination. You take something that is systematic like this mechanic, and then build in a narrative that hopefully takes the player on a journey… it’s stupid hard.”

© Copyright 2021, MCV. BizMedia