All the pics from our IRL event last week!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Thanks to everyone who attended our IRL event last week, with over 500 people through the door at the final count! You can read all about our award winners from the night here, but for this article I thought I’d just share with you all the photos that we have from the night.

There’s a carousel below or you can link straight to the Google Photos folder here and browse them there.

As always a big thanks to all our founder and partners, the event wouldn’t have been possible without them!

And here’s the picture carousel:









































































































































































































































































































