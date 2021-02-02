Develop:Brighton 2021 sets date for physical event in October

Share Facebook

It’s a long way off, and things are still pretty bleak at present, but with vaccinations going well there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel and the possibility of real-world industry events towards the end of this year.

And with that the organisers of Develop:Brighton have set a date for the annual conference of October the 26th to the 28th. The event usually takes place just before the summer holidays in England, but went entirely digital for 2020 for obvious reasons, and is being put back this year in order to run as usual.

It’s the first UK event we’re aware of to set a date for what should hopefully be the ‘new normal’ post-COVID world. The conference will again take place alongside the Develop:Star Awards on Wednesday 27th. With the organisers noting that “both events will still take place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole following the same format our community knows and loves.”

“We’re obviously disappointed to have had to make the decision to change the dates again, however the health and wellbeing of everyone attending is our priority and by moving the event to October, it gives as many people as possible the chance to be vaccinated and will make the event a safer place for us all.”

Of course it’s not the only conference currently processing this year, with GDC still promising to occur as “a hybrid event on July 19-23, 2021, taking place physically in the Moscone Center in San Francisco along with a robust virtual offering online.” That date seems increasingly optimistic to us, but it will be for the industry to decide if it wishes to travel to the event come summer.

The MCV/DEVELOP team sincerely hopes to see you all in Brighton come October.