[From the industry] Develop:Star Awards 2020 winners announced

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This a news release directly from the industry or our partners, reproduced here in full in addition to our usual editorial coverage.

The winners of the Develop:Star Awards 2020 have been announced, celebrating the best and brightest of the game development community.

The awards were broadcast online, with 16 winners announced before Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard accepted the Develop Star Award in recognition of his legendary career. The awards drew Develop:Brighton Digital to a close after three days of online sessions and panels.

The night’s big winners were Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment, who picked up three awards for Dreams including Game of the Year and Best Game Design. Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games also won three awards for Control, including Best Visual Art and Best Original IP.

Elsewhere Best Studio was awarded to Mediatonic, the Publishing Star prize went to Team17 and Heaven’s Vault developer inkle won Best Micro Studio.

What the Golf? from Triband won Best Mobile Game, two years after the game won the Develop:Brighton Indie Showcase in 2018.

The full list of winners is below:

Best Visual Art

Control – Remedy Entertainment | 505 Games

Best Game Design

Dreams – Media Molecule | Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Audio sponsored by Dolby

Sayonara Wild Hearts – Simogo | Annapurna Interactive

Best Narrative

Control – Remedy Entertainment | 505 Games

Best QA & Localisation Provider

Testronic

Best Creative Provider

SIDE UK

Best Innovation

Dreams – Media Molecule | Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recruitment Star

Amiqus Recruitment

Diversity Star

Shay Thompson – Level Up Link Up

Best Technology Provider

Unreal Engine

Best Original IP

Control – Remedy Entertainment | 505 Games

Publishing Star

Team17

Best Mobile Game

What The Golf? – Triband

Game of the Year

Dreams – Media Molecule | Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Micro Studio

Inkle

Best Studio

Mediatonic

The Develop Star Award

Todd Howard

“While this wasn’t the in-person celebration we had hoped for, we’re proud to once again allow the game development community to celebrate its best and brightest,” said Andy Lane, managing director at Tandem Events.

“I’d like to congratulate all our winners and nominees – you’re all amazing. I’d also like to thank our award sponsors PTW, and the voice of the balls himself Alan Dedicoat for being our fantastic host. Finally, I’d like to thank everyone for watching. We look forward to a return to the coast next summer for Develop:Brighton 2021 all being well, and we hope to see everyone there!”

The finalists in each competitive category were selected by a panel of judges. The winners were then decided by a closed industry vote, with delegates from the past four years of Develop:Brighton invited to take part.

Todd Howard’s Develop Star Award was the exception. Upon accepting the prize, Howard said: “Thanks to the UK and European gaming community for this honour and celebrating all the creators here tonight. Congrats to all of you, you make us proud.

“To our fans, you have been the dreamers along with us as well. It’s all of you who have brought lift to our worlds, and that’s where the magic of games is. Thank you for believing in us time and time again.”

The Develop:Star Awards 2021 will take place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Wednesday 14 July during Develop:Brighton 2021.