[From the industry] GamesAid go karting championship raises £11,000

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

GamesAid’s second games industry Go Karting Championship, supported by the wonderful Motorsport Games and Criterion Games, has raised over £11,000 for the cause’s six charities.

The event, which took place on Thursday 15th September at Whilton Mill race track, saw 24 teams from across the UK games industry lock wheels in a ferocious – but friendly – inter-industry battle to top the standings.

The race was broadcast in its entirety on YouTube with full production support from the team at Alpha Live, with hundreds of people from across the country tuning in on the day to watch the race unfold.

This year’s championship was won by Kwalee. They held off a strong challenge from second place Motorsport Games and third place Curve Games to walk away with the trophy.

And most importantly of all, all of the proceeds from the Championship will be distributed equally between GamesAid’s six selected charities for 2022/2023 – AFK, Autistica Play, Lifelites, Solving Kids Cancer, The Clock Tower Sanctuary and Winston’s Wish, to support their magnificent work across the country.

“The GamesAid Go Karting Championship was a brilliant day out for the industry,” said Terry Haynes, Co-Chair of GamesAid. “The support from our fantastic sponsors and all the teams taking part will make a real difference to the lives of young people across the UK and we’re grateful so many people helped support this fantastic goal.”