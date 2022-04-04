Stand-up Imran Yusuf returning to host MCV/DEVELOP Awards on April 28

Richie Shoemaker 19 hours ago Event News, Events, Highlight

Celebrated comedian and games industry alumnus Imran Yusuf will be returning to front the MCV/DEVELOP Awards in just over three weeks’ time. That’s on Thursday 28th April, by the way, when the UK game industry will convene for the first time in two years to bestow its most prestigious awards upon a new generation of legends. You will be there, we hope?

Yusuf is no stranger to the MCV Awards, having hosted the event in 2020. He also hosted sister event the Develop Awards in 2013 and 2014, and was for some years before that a member of the games industry himself, having worked at Midway, Sega, Eidos, Argonaut and Kuju. He still knows and loves games, of course, and remains a patron of GamesAid and host of the annual fundraiser Stand Up for GamesAid – which coincidentally is taking place tonight at London’s Comedy Store (tickets available here)

The 2022 MCV/DEVELOP Awards will be taking place on Thursday 28th April at The Brewery in London. We look forward to seeing you (and the finalists) there!

Tags

About Richie Shoemaker

Prior to taking the editorial helm of MCV/DEVELOP Richie spent 20 years shovelling word-coal into the engines of numerous gaming magazines and websites, many of which are now lost beneath the churning waves of progress. If not already obvious, he is partial to the odd nautical metaphor.

Check Also

Recruiter Hotseat: Sumo Group on the job opportunities available across its 15 worldwide studios

Sumo Group is hiring across its 15 studios worldwide! Head of talent acquisition Kieran Holland gives us the inside story.

© Copyright 2022, MCV. BizMedia