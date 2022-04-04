Stand-up Imran Yusuf returning to host MCV/DEVELOP Awards on April 28

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Celebrated comedian and games industry alumnus Imran Yusuf will be returning to front the MCV/DEVELOP Awards in just over three weeks’ time. That’s on Thursday 28th April, by the way, when the UK game industry will convene for the first time in two years to bestow its most prestigious awards upon a new generation of legends. You will be there, we hope?

Yusuf is no stranger to the MCV Awards, having hosted the event in 2020. He also hosted sister event the Develop Awards in 2013 and 2014, and was for some years before that a member of the games industry himself, having worked at Midway, Sega, Eidos, Argonaut and Kuju. He still knows and loves games, of course, and remains a patron of GamesAid and host of the annual fundraiser Stand Up for GamesAid – which coincidentally is taking place tonight at London’s Comedy Store (tickets available here)

The 2022 MCV/DEVELOP Awards will be taking place on Thursday 28th April at The Brewery in London. We look forward to seeing you (and the finalists) there!