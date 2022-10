IMPORTANT: To avoid train strike action, our IRL event has been brought forward to November 2nd

Due to industrial action scheduled for Thursday 3rd November, we have taken the difficult decision to bring forward IRL by a day. Things will kick off at the same time and at the same venue, but on the afternoon and evening of Wednesday 2nd November instead.

For those able to make the new date, we look forward to seeing you on November 2nd at 26 Leake St, where, as planned, we will be revealing 2022’s 30 Under 30 winners.

Thank you for your understanding.