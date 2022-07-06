mcv/develop 30 under 30

IRL event to return November 3rd – incorporating 30 Under 30

For the first time we will be hosting a live event to celebrate the rising stars of the UK games industry, as we incorporate 2022’s 30 Under 30 as part of our annual IRL event in London, in partnership with OPM Jobs.

We will be inviting you to submit your 30 Under 30 nominations soon, but in the meantime we ask that you keep your schedule clear for Thursday 3rd November, when we will be convening at 26 Leake Street for IRL 2022.

Once again it will be an informal and inclusive occasion, where anyone working within or alongside the UK games industry will be able to get together, whether simply to enjoy one another’s company, or to reflect on another transformative year. In addition, we will be announcing this year’s most successful and motivated young trailblazers, all of whom will be invited to attend IRL ahead of them being immortalised in the pages of MCV/DEVELOP.

Tickets for IRL are available now and more details will be posted soon. In the meantime, if you have any questions about the event or 30 Under 30, then please do get in touch with our team:

