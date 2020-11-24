Join us for the Women in Games Awards 2020 tomorrow at 4pm

It’s finally here, after a six-month delay and a move from the usual big London mixer to a livestream event – the Women in Games Awards 2020!

Some things may have changed but what hasn’t is the brilliance of our 54 shortlisted nominees across nine categories, all of whom have shown brilliance over the last year in order to get this far out of the many hundreds and hundreds of nominations. And most of whom will be joining us live on the stream to see who has won.

We really hope that you can all join us at www.womeningamesawards.com to celebrate the achievements of our nominees, and of all the women across our industry, in what has been an incredibly difficult year.

We’ll also have some special guests speaking and our Outstanding Contribution Award winner will also be revealed. All alongside our incredible hosts Charleyy Hodson and Elle Osili-Wood.

Our shortlisted nominees, opposite, will also be joining us live. A big thanks to all of our judges for putting in the time and effort to choose our winners.

Finally, we’d like to thank our sponsors for this year’s event, without whom it would not be possible: Rare, Facebook Gaming, Unity, EA, Amiqus, Creative Assembly, Hangar 13, OPM Jobs and Splash Damage.

Rising Star of the Year – Development

Sponsored by Creative Assembly

Hannah Rose, Bithell Games

Inês Filipa Brasil Lagarto, Lab42

Jasmine Moore, Sumo Digital (Nottingham)

Jessica Sham, TT Games

Julia Shusterman, Sports Interactive

Vicky McKelvey, Supermassive Games

Rising Star of the Year – Business

Sponsored by EA

Christie Moulding, Team17

Emily Horler, ReedPop, UK

Emma Withington, Bastion

Eva Poppe, Unity

Shazina Adam, SIEE

Katie Laurence, Ubisoft

Creative Impact of the Year

Sponsored by Facebook Gaming

Anna Hollinrake, Mediatonic

Helen Kaur, Rocksteady

Jess Hyland, Wonderstruck

Julie Savage, Supermassive Games

Karoline Forsberg, nDreams

Lily Zhu, Splash Damage

Technical Impact of the Year

In association with Unity

Amy Phillips, Media Molecule

Anastasiia Tsaplii, Bossa Studios

Cheryl Razzell, Polystream

Michelle Chapman, Sumo Digital

Mohrag Taylor, Creative Assembly

Nareice Wint, Lucid Games & Party

Llama Games

Comms Impact of the Year

Sponsored by Splash Damage

Amy Hughes, Square Enix

Charleyy Hodson, Xbox UK

Haley Uyrus, Mediatonic

Taylea Enver, Frontier Developments

Sola Kasali, EA

Zuzanna ‘Zee’ Inczewska, Team Adopt Me

Businesswoman of the Year

Sponsored by Amiqus

Gemma Johnson-Brown, Dovetail Games

Korina Abbott, Neonhive

Maria Sayans, Ustwo

Nusrat Shah, Exient

Tina Lauro Pollock, Brain and Nerd Ltd

Lauran Carter, Liquid Crimson

Journalist of the Year

Sponsored by ADVNCR

Elle Osili-Wood, Freelance journalist and presenter

Jessica Wells, Network N

Lara Jackson, GameByte

Louise Blain, Dialect/Freelance

Vic Hood, TechRadar

Vikki Blake, Eurogamer & NME

Career Mentor of the Year

Sponsored by Hangar 13

Caroline Miller, Indigo Pearl

Korina Abbott, NeonHive

Melissa Phillips, Silver Rain Games

Romana Ramzan, Glasgow Caledonian University

Tara Mustapha, Code Coven

Anisa Sanusi, Limit Break Mentorship

Games Campaigner of the Year

Sponsored by OPM Jobs

Cinzia Musio, Splash Damage

Fey Vercuiel, Studio Gobo

Lauren Kaye, She Plays Games

Marie-Claire Isaaman, Women in Games

Michelle Tilley, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Roz Tuplin, Games London

Outstanding Contribution

Sponsored by Rare

The recipient of this award will be announced