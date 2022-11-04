MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30 2022 winners celebrated at IRL

Share Facebook

At IRL this week, the winners of this year’s 30 Under 30 were revealed and celebrated, with the editor of MCV/DEVELOP saying that on the evidence of the hundreds of nominations received this year, “the future of the UK games industry was in good hands.”

While 30 Under 30 has been a feature of the magazine for many years, this was the first time that the winners had been announced at a live event. At 26 Leake Street in London, all the 2022 winners were invited on stage to receive their awards, joining representatives of event sponsors which included Keywords Studios, OPMJobs, Renaissance PR, Bastion and Raptor PR.

All of the 30 Under 30 winners listed below will be profiled in the new issue of MCV/DEVELOP, which is out next week.