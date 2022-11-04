MCV/DEVELOP 30 Under 30 2022 winners celebrated at IRL

At IRL this week, the winners of this year’s 30 Under 30 were revealed and celebrated, with the editor of MCV/DEVELOP saying that on the evidence of the hundreds of nominations received this year, “the future of the UK games industry was in good hands.”
While 30 Under 30 has been a feature of the magazine for many years, this was the first time that the winners had been announced at a live event. At 26 Leake Street in London, all the 2022 winners were invited on stage to receive their awards, joining representatives of event sponsors which included Keywords Studios, OPMJobs, Renaissance PR, Bastion and Raptor PR.
All of the 30 Under 30 winners listed below will be profiled in the new issue of MCV/DEVELOP, which is out next week.
- ANNA CAULCOTT-COOPER Senior Programmer at The Chinese Room
- ALICE LEAMAN Head of Operations at British Esports
- ANNA LECUE Senior Game Designer at Sumo Digital
- ALEX BARNES Associate Game Director at Firesprite
- ALYX JONES Post Production Lead at Liquid Violet
- ANNI VALKAMA PR & Marketing Executive at Super Rare Games
- BECKY JOWSEY Senior Producer at Uplift Games
- BEN JOY Partner Strategist at Etch Play
- CONNOR HALFORD Senior Gameplay Programmer at Failbetter Games
- CHARLOTTE KENNY PR Manager at Honest PR
- DOM SHAW EDI Coordinator at Ukie
- GEORGIA DAWSON Account Manager at Indigo Pearl
- GRACE SHIN Games Programme Manager at BAFTA
- GABRIELLE HIBBERD Head of PR at Embracer Freemode
- GEORGINA CORNELIUS Talent Acquisition Manager at Sumo Group
- JAKE PARROTT 3D Artist at Ripstone
- JESSICA WELLS Editor at The Loadout
- LAUREN MOSES Community Manager at Code Covenn
- MJ WIDOMSKA Founder and Director at YRS TRULY
- MILLICENT THOMAS Influencer Manager at PlayStation
- NATALIE BAHBOUT Account Director at Swipe Right PR
- PAULA LUCAS Senior Artist at Ant Workshop
- NICOLE CONROY Associate Producer at Ubisoft Leamington
- POPPY INGHAM Social & Community Manager at Studio ZA/UM
- SIMRAN WHITHAM Founder and CEO at FORMAT
- SOLA KASALI Football Partnerships Manager, FIFA Brand at Electronic Arts
- SOPHIE ARTEMIGI Indie Game Developer
- STUART PENTELOW Associate Programmer at d3t
- TARA NAZ Producer at Electric Noir Studios
- TOM DENT Senior Community Manager at Media Molecule