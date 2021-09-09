Only one week until we can all meet ‘In Real Life’ at IRL in London

It’s just one week to go until we get together In Real Life! With our industry comeback event – IRL – happening near Waterloo Station on Thursday the 16th September.

The last few tickets are still available if you’re interested in joining us.

With the event now upon us, and with Covid case rates still being relatively high, we are taking precautions to minimise risks without changing the tone and feel of the event.

We are requesting that all attendees please take a free Lateral Flow Test (LFT) on the day of IRL. If you find the test is positive, do NOT attend IRL. You can order the tests for free from the NHS using this link. There will be track-and-trace QR codes at the entrances to the venue, so please do use the NHS Covid app and check in on the night.

The venue we have chosen is very large and spacious and has a council certified ventilation system to keep the air fresh and flowing. It often holds double the number of people that we have planned for the night, so there will be plenty of space.

Inside there will be supersized games to play, a giant electronic graffiti wall to show off your art skills, live music and three well-stocked bars. Plus finger food served at 9pm, though do please eat something before you come as well.

A huge thanks to our founders CCP Games London Studio and Keywords Studios. As well as our event partners: Hutch, Frontier, Green Man Gaming, Eebz, SIDE, PTW, Amiqus, OPM, Fluid Design, Music Gateway, Renaissance PR and Sharkmob.

Here’s our running order:

Prologue ticket holders:

Doors open at 2pm

Meet some of our sponsors, check out the venue, grab a coffee, chill out and mingle.

Prologue finishes at 5pm, as we will need to clear the venue to set up for IRL. The venue is right beside the Southbank so there’s plenty of places to hang out and eat.

IRL ticket holders:

7pm – Doors open

8pm – IRL Awards for around 40 mins

9pm – Kiara Jordan live performance (and finger food served)



9:30 – Event continues until midnight