OPMjobs recruited to support MCV/DEVELOP Awards 2022

There is only one week to go until the 2022 MCV/DEVELOP Awards, which the founder of recruitment agency OPMjobs, Kim Parker Adcock, is very much looking forward to attending, and, for a few hours at least, not talking about recruitment.

“The MCV/DEVELOP Awards are a must go as far as I’m concerned, and to be able to support it where we can is also a no brainer. Levels of emotional exhaustion and stress are on the rise with most people working from home and missing social support. This is a great opportunity to get out and meet people, blow off some steam, and reward your own hard work. I’ve been visiting games awards, seminars, and trade shows for nearly 30 years now. The time away and return to physical events has made me feel the same excitement I felt when I first started getting out there.”

As well as Event Partner for the awards (taking place at The Brewery on Thursday 28th April), OPM is nominated in the Recruitment Agency of the Year category. However, Adcock isn’t thinking about that too much. “I can’t wait to meet new people, catch up with people I’ve known for years, and probably not talk about recruitment for a change” she says. “Events like this are your chance to get dressed up and have a good time, so I’ll be celebrating the successes in the industry and enjoying myself!”

Does she have any predictions ahead of the event itself? “I think Lost Words: Beyond the Page has a great chance to take the Narrative Innovation award, I haven’t seen anything like it before and it deserves the critical acclaim it’s received. Earlier this year Fanatical partnered with our friends at Safe In Our World, so I’d love to see them win Retailer of the Year.”

With just a few days to go until the awards are handed out, we should point out that no more Platinum or Gold Tables are available, which means only single tickets and Silver Tables can currently be booked. With the last minute scramble to secure seats still to play out, it looks like the MCV/DEVELOP Awards is going to be at full capacity this year.