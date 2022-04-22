Splash Damage is supporting the MCV/DEVELOP Awards 2022

Share Facebook

Splash Damage is one of the UK’s most successful shooter developers, having contributed to pretty much every major franchise on the planet, from Doom, Quake and Wolfenstein to Gears of War and Halo (creating the likes of Brink and Dirty Bomb along the way, of course). As well as successfully turning itself to more tactical fare (the XCOM-alike Gears Tactics), recently the studio announced it was developing a new sci-fi IP, as well as joining in the support for this year’s MCV/DEVELOP Awards, which take place on April 28th at the Brewery in London.

“It’s been said time and time again, but the past couple of years have been tough” said senior brand manager Max Downton. “The MCV/Develop Awards give the games industry a chance to come together and celebrate our achievements. The successes that are on show are even more impressive given the circumstances that everyone has been working through. We’re thrilled to be able to support these awards.”

Like everyone else who’s coming to the awards on April 28th, the Splash Damage team are looking forward to making and catching up with industry friends and colleagues, for which not being in line for an award has its advantages: They can sit back and enjoy others basking in their own well deserved glory.

“We are looking forward to seeing the surprise and elation of the winners when their name is called out. It’s always a fantastic feeling to see talented teams recognised for their hard work and talent. It’s also going to be great to see so many of our friends from across the games industry in one place again!

“What’s been great at award shows the past few years, like the BAFTAs, The Game Awards, MCV/Develop etc, is that anyone can win. The judges and panels have such a keen eye for quality, and it’s so heartening to see smaller studios, or left-field titles picking up wins.

“There’s such a huge variety of games and companies in each category that it really is all to play for, especially as the winners are voted for by MCV/DEVELOP subscribers. That’s a fancy way of saying I’m sitting on the fence! That said, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for our friends at Fourth Floor, YRS TRULY, and Bastion!”

Tickets are still available for those wishing to attend the 2022 MCV/DEVELOP Awards, although with less than a week to go, they are limited to individual and Silver Table bookings.