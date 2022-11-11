Another GOTY for Supermassive at TIGA Games Industry Awards 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

At last night’s TIGA Games Industry Awards, Supermassive Games won a second successive Game of the Year award, this time for The Quarry. The horror game also cornered Best Audio Design, while the Guildford studio also went home (via a shortcut through the spooky forest) with a third award – Creativity in Games – for last year’s The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.

Two awards went to ustwo Games, one for being the Best Small Studio and the other for the charming Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (which is currently free on the Epic Games Store). Also celebrated was Kwalee (Best Publisher), Rebellion (Best Large Studio) and Sumo Group (Outstanding Employer of the Year). Other award-winning titles included Horizon Forbidden West, OlliOlli World, Beatstar, Eternal Threads, Fracked, Core Keeper and Total War: Warhammer 3.