Women in Games Awards 2020 will be hosted by Charleyy Hodson and Elle Osili-Wood

We’re delighted to announce today that our hosts for the Women in Games awards will be the incredible pairing of Charleyy Hodson and Elle Osili-Wood. With the event unable to be held in-person this year, we’re so happy to have such a great pair of hosts to anchor the awards on the day.

As two of the most recognisable women in UK gaming, both bring many years of experience to the event. Hodson is best known for her work on the official Xbox On channel. While Osili-Wood has worked with PlayStation, Ubisoft, BAFTA, and the BBC.

The Women in Games Awards 2020 will take place next on Wednesday the 25th of November at 4pm. We have ten categories this year, and our 54 shortlisted nominees will be joining Charleyy and Elle live for the awards. We’ll also have some very special guests too, with the whole event running for around 45 minutes.

And you can watch the whole thing at www.womeningamesawards.com.

Hodson told MCV/DEVELOP: “It’s an honour to be presenting the Women In Games Awards and acknowledge the amount of talent we have running right through the core of the games industry. Additionally, hosting the show with Elle, who’s not only a close friend but also a huge idol for so many in terms of positivity and change in the world, is an unimaginable treat – I only wish we could all be in person to celebrate together!”

And Osili-Wood said: “I’m thrilled to be hosting this year’s Women in Games Awards, especially with the wonderful Charleyy as my co-host – given her incredible career in streaming, social media, and events, I couldn’t ask for a more perfect partner! These awards are a much-needed moment of celebration, highlighting not just the wealth of talent we have working in games, but also, their achievements during such a difficult year.”

We’d like to thank our sponsors for this year’s event, without whom it would not be possible: Rare, Facebook Gaming, Unity, EA, Amiqus, Creative Assembly, Hangar 13, OPM Jobs and Splash Damage. And also ADVNCR who are supporting the event by producing our livestream.

We hope you can join us all on the day, grab a drink, settle down, and help us celebrate the incredible contribution that women have made to the industry over the last year.