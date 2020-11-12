Women in Games Awards – Join us for an amazing livestream awards on November 25th at 4pm

We’re very excited to say that we’re just two weeks away from the Women in Games Awards 2020. And we really hope you can all join us on the day to celebrate the contribution of women to the UK’s games industry.
This year’s event will be livestreamed. We’re working with game event production experts ADVNCR on the awards this year, and you can watch the event with us at www.womeningamesawards.com.
We couldn’t be happier with our two incredible hosts for the event: Charleyy Hodson (Xbox) and Elle Osili-Wood (BBC), both of whom who are so fantastic that they also made the shortlists for this year (although of course we didn’t tell our judges they were hosting!). We’ll also have some very special guests joining us remotely.
Our shortlisted nominees, opposite, will also be joining us live. A big thanks to all of our judges for putting in the time and effort to choose our winners.
Finally, we’d like to thank our sponsors for this year’s event, without whom it would not be possible: Rare, Facebook Gaming, Unity, EA, Amiqus, Creative Assembly, Hangar 13, OPM Jobs and Splash Damage.
And here’s the shortlists again for this year’s event, looking forward to seeing you all on the day!
Rising Star of the Year – Development
Sponsored by Creative Assembly
Hannah Rose, Bithell Games
Inês Filipa Brasil Lagarto, Lab42
Jasmine Moore, Sumo Digital (Nottingham)
Jessica Sham, TT Games
Julia Shusterman, Sports Interactive
Vicky McKelvey, Supermassive Games
Rising Star of the Year – Business
Sponsored by EA
Christie Moulding, Team17
Emily Horler, ReedPop, UK
Emma Withington, Bastion
Eva Poppe, Unity
Shazina Adam, SIEE
Katie Laurence, Ubisoft
Creative Impact of the Year
Sponsored by Facebook Gaming
Anna Hollinrake, Mediatonic
Helen Kaur, Rocksteady
Jess Hyland, Wonderstruck
Julie Savage, Supermassive Games
Karoline Forsberg, nDreams
Lily Zhu, Splash Damage
Technical Impact of the Year
In association with Made with Unity
Amy Phillips, Media Molecule
Anastasiia Tsaplii, Bossa Studios
Cheryl Razzell, Polystream
Michelle Chapman, Sumo Digital
Mohrag Taylor, Creative Assembly
Nareice Wint, Lucid Games & Party
Llama Games
Comms Impact of the Year
Sponsored by Splash Damage
Amy Hughes, Square Enix
Charleyy Hodson, Xbox UK
Haley Uyrus, Mediatonic
Taylea Enver, Frontier Developments
Sola Kasali, EA
Zuzanna ‘Zee’ Inczewska, Team Adopt Me
Businesswoman of the Year
Sponsored by Amiqus
Gemma Johnson-Brown, Dovetail Games
Korina Abbott, Neonhive
Maria Sayans, Ustwo
Nusrat Shah, Exient
Tina Lauro Pollock, Brain and Nerd Ltd
Lauran Carter, Liquid Crimson
Journalist of the Year
Elle Osili-Wood, Freelance journalist and presenter
Jessica Wells, Network N
Lara Jackson, GameByte
Louise Blain, Dialect/Freelance
Vic Hood, TechRadar
Vikki Blake, Eurogamer & NME
Career Mentor of the Year
Sponsored by Hangar 13
Caroline Miller, Indigo Pearl
Korina Abbott, NeonHive
Melissa Phillips, Silver Rain Games
Romana Ramzan, Glasgow Caledonian University
Tara Mustapha, Code Coven
Anisa Sanusi, Limit Break Mentorship
Games Campaigner of the Year
Sponsored by OPM Jobs
Cinzia Musio, Splash Damage
Fey Vercuiel, Studio Gobo
Lauren Kaye, She Plays Games
Marie-Claire Isaaman, Women in Games
Michelle Tilley, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Roz Tuplin, Games London
Outstanding Contribution
Sponsored by Rare
The recipient of this award will be announced