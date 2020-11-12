Women in Games Awards – Join us for an amazing livestream awards on November 25th at 4pm

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

We’re very excited to say that we’re just two weeks away from the Women in Games Awards 2020. And we really hope you can all join us on the day to celebrate the contribution of women to the UK’s games industry.

This year’s event will be livestreamed. We’re working with game event production experts ADVNCR on the awards this year, and you can watch the event with us at www.womeningamesawards.com.

We couldn’t be happier with our two incredible hosts for the event: Charleyy Hodson (Xbox) and Elle Osili-Wood (BBC), both of whom who are so fantastic that they also made the shortlists for this year (although of course we didn’t tell our judges they were hosting!). We’ll also have some very special guests joining us remotely.

Our shortlisted nominees, opposite, will also be joining us live. A big thanks to all of our judges for putting in the time and effort to choose our winners.

Finally, we’d like to thank our sponsors for this year’s event, without whom it would not be possible: Rare, Facebook Gaming, Unity, EA, Amiqus, Creative Assembly, Hangar 13, OPM Jobs and Splash Damage.

And here’s the shortlists again for this year’s event, looking forward to seeing you all on the day!

Rising Star of the Year – Development

Sponsored by Creative Assembly

Hannah Rose, Bithell Games

Inês Filipa Brasil Lagarto, Lab42

Jasmine Moore, Sumo Digital (Nottingham)

Jessica Sham, TT Games

Julia Shusterman, Sports Interactive

Vicky McKelvey, Supermassive Games

Rising Star of the Year – Business

Sponsored by EA

Christie Moulding, Team17

Emily Horler, ReedPop, UK

Emma Withington, Bastion

Eva Poppe, Unity

Shazina Adam, SIEE

Katie Laurence, Ubisoft

Creative Impact of the Year

Sponsored by Facebook Gaming

Anna Hollinrake, Mediatonic

Helen Kaur, Rocksteady

Jess Hyland, Wonderstruck

Julie Savage, Supermassive Games

Karoline Forsberg, nDreams

Lily Zhu, Splash Damage

Technical Impact of the Year

In association with Made with Unity

Amy Phillips, Media Molecule

Anastasiia Tsaplii, Bossa Studios

Cheryl Razzell, Polystream

Michelle Chapman, Sumo Digital

Mohrag Taylor, Creative Assembly

Nareice Wint, Lucid Games & Party

Llama Games

Comms Impact of the Year

Sponsored by Splash Damage

Amy Hughes, Square Enix

Charleyy Hodson, Xbox UK

Haley Uyrus, Mediatonic

Taylea Enver, Frontier Developments

Sola Kasali, EA

Zuzanna ‘Zee’ Inczewska, Team Adopt Me

Businesswoman of the Year

Sponsored by Amiqus

Gemma Johnson-Brown, Dovetail Games

Korina Abbott, Neonhive

Maria Sayans, Ustwo

Nusrat Shah, Exient

Tina Lauro Pollock, Brain and Nerd Ltd

Lauran Carter, Liquid Crimson

Journalist of the Year

Elle Osili-Wood, Freelance journalist and presenter

Jessica Wells, Network N

Lara Jackson, GameByte

Louise Blain, Dialect/Freelance

Vic Hood, TechRadar

Vikki Blake, Eurogamer & NME

Career Mentor of the Year

Sponsored by Hangar 13

Caroline Miller, Indigo Pearl

Korina Abbott, NeonHive

Melissa Phillips, Silver Rain Games

Romana Ramzan, Glasgow Caledonian University

Tara Mustapha, Code Coven

Anisa Sanusi, Limit Break Mentorship

Games Campaigner of the Year

Sponsored by OPM Jobs

Cinzia Musio, Splash Damage

Fey Vercuiel, Studio Gobo

Lauren Kaye, She Plays Games

Marie-Claire Isaaman, Women in Games

Michelle Tilley, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Roz Tuplin, Games London

Outstanding Contribution

Sponsored by Rare

The recipient of this award will be announced