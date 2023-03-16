Ex-Criterion Games leaders have set up a new studio called Fuse Games

Share Facebook

A new studio called Fuse Games has been announced by former Electronic Arts and Criterion Games leadership.

Fuse Games intends to create ‘genre-leading interactive entertainment’ for both PC and consoles, and the 17 person development team is already at work on their first “brand new AAA title”.

The team is led by ex-Electronic Arts VP and Criterion Games general manager Matt Webster, who has co-founded the studio with ex-Criterion Games leaders Steve Uphill, Pete Lake, Alan McDairmant and Andrei Shires, all of whom will be taking active leadership roles in various departments. As a group, they’re best known for their work on the Burnout and Need for Speed franchises, but it’s not yet been confirmed if they’re making a racing game or something else entirely.

“Fuse’s founding team and I love games and we love making them, and we’re driven to look at what’s next for us and for this wonderful industry,” said Webster.

“It takes a great team to make great games, so at Fuse we’re striving to inspire and lead the next generation of game developers and game industry leaders. With the founding team’s experience, we truly understand the value of building teams, and we will work to lead, grow, develop and fuse our people together with a clear vision that is guided by our shared values.”

Fuse Games is currently looking to expand, and if you’d like to look at their job listings, you can do that here. They’ve told us they’re open to applicants at all levels of industry experience, whether they’re in the United Kingdom or not, and will allow potential employees to make hybrid work arrangements, so it’s worth a look.