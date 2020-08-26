Exient rebrands its publishing labels as Exient Publishing

Share Facebook

Exient has rebranded its publishing labels, Sad Puppy and Donut Publishing, under a new banner, Exient Publishing.

Donut Publishing will remain as a legal entity in the UK in order to service existing titles, but going forward, all new titles will be published through the Exient Publishing label.

“The success we’ve experienced with Lemmings Puzzle Adventure has given us the confidence to double down on our publishing activity, so bringing everything under a single Exient Publishing brand was the next logical step in our evolution,” said Exient COO Nusrat Shah. “We have a pipeline of self-funded projects for 2021 based on really exciting IPs and we’re keen to work with IP holders and brands interested in taking their properties to mobile platforms.”

The company was previously focused on work-for-hire development, such as its work on IPs such as FIFA, Angry Birds, F1. However, over the last 12 months Exient has seen success with its self-published games such as Lemmings Puzzle Adventure.

On top of this rebrand, Exient is also looking to expand its headcount in their UK and Malta offices, to support the development and publishing of further titles. Several titles are already lined up for 2021.