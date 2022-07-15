F1 2022 maintains pole position with second week at #1 in UK Boxed Charts

Share Facebook

EA Sports and Codemasters’ F1 2022 has been the best selling game in the UK at high street retailers for a second week in a row. As usual, these physical sales numbers come to us courtesy of GfK UK.

F1 2022 sold 48% less compared to the previous week, with 68% of its retail sales on PlayStation platforms. Xbox sales accounted for the remaining 32% of the total. As we mentioned last week, these sales numbers are also still lower than those for F1 2021.

The only new product release to make it into the Top 10 this week is Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series, which is a package that collects together remasters of both the Nintendo Wii remake of Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and the PlayStation 2 game Klonoa 2: Lunatea’s Veil.

It sold better than FIFA, but worse than Mario Kart 8, putting it at the #5 spot. 52% of copies of the Klonoa package were sold on the Nintendo Switch.

If you’d like to know the rest of the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten between July 02, 2022 and July 09, 2022 it’s as follows: