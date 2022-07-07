F1 2022 races way to #1 in UK Boxed Charts despite lower sales

Share Facebook

F1 2022 has taken the #1 spot in the GfK UK boxed charts after launching on July 1, 2022, despite selling worse than F1 2021.

It’s not all doom and gloom though, as these lower physical sales numbers are likely just because the fandom has pivoted to purchasing the series digitally, or accessing the game through the EA Play subscription service instead. F1 is still the 23rd biggest franchise in the UK overall, having made over £205 million in lifetime sales even without factoring in digital sales.

More PS5 stock arrived in the UK this week, ensuring that Horizon Forbidden West held it’s #2 spot thanks to the hardware bundle. It had a 94% increase in sales overall, so the PlayStation 5 is still very much in demand.

Nintendo Switch Sports saw a 42% rise in sales, bringing it back into the top three. Nintendo’s #1 hit last week, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has fallen by a sharp 76% in sales to #14, meaning it’s time in the GfK UK Boxed Top 10 has been short lived.

If you’d like to know the rest of the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten between June 25, 2022 and July 2, 2022 it’s as follows: