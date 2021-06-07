Facebook acquires Crayta developer Unit 2 Games

Share Facebook

Facebook has acquired Unit 2 Games, the developer behind the game-creation title Crayta.

Crayta, as we explored last year, is a game creation title, in the same vein as Roblox or Media Molecule’s Dreams. The game seeks to democratise game development, making the game creation tools easy and accessible to players.

The Leamington Spa-based studio initially released Crayta as a Stadia exclusive, and now Crayta’s toolset will be integrated into Facebook Gaming’s cloud platform. The studio revealed that there will be no layoffs at the company, and that they will be “all staying together as a team.”

“Unit 2 Games was formed with the vision of democratizing game creation, thanks to Crayta — a collaborative and accessible platform that they’ve built from the ground up,” said Vivek Sharma, vice president of Facebook Gaming. “The team has also helped establish new gaming creators while building communities around their content. Facebook Gaming shares these goals, and today we’re honored to welcome Unit 2 Games to the team.

“We can now make content creation easier than ever by bringing our team together with Unit 2 Games’ team and technology. In the future, people on Facebook will create experiences in a matter of minutes without the need to code, while more advanced creators can make content limited only by their imagination. And we’re building these experiences by investing in and growing diverse engineering and product teams distributed internationally across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe.

“Crayta has maximized current cloud-streaming technology to make game creation more accessible and easy to use. We plan to integrate Crayta’s creation toolset into Facebook Gaming’s cloud platform to instantly deliver new experiences on Facebook.”