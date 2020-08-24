Fall Guys is coming to mobile platforms in China

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mediatonic’s explosively successful title Fall Guys is apparently on its way to mobile platforms in China.

The news comes via industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, who tweeted that Chinese entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of the title.

Chinese games and entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in China. The game released for PC and PS4 on August 4, 2020 and has become a viral hit.#FallGuys https://t.co/BjElzemUGr pic.twitter.com/EBgYq3pck5 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 22, 2020

Little is known about the mobile port – with no word on a release date, or a Western release at all.

Fall Guys, which is currently only available on PS4 and PC, launched to overnight viral success this month. At launch, the game saw 120,000 concurrent players engaging in its anarchic gameshow formula – despite some initial server issues due to the incredible demand.

The game has been so successful that it has sparked a furious bidding war among brands eager to have a skin with their company’s logo featured in the game. At the time of writing, G2 Esports is in the lead with $130,003 – with the final winner donating the funds to gaming charity Special Effect.

Fall Guys is the result of Mediatonic’s push to add more original IPs to their portfolio, to work alongside their existing work-for-hire projects. Speaking to MCV/DEVELOP, Mediatonic co-founder and CEO, David Bailey remarked: “If you look at Mediatonic, I would say they’ve got this background building online services type games and mobile games. And now they’re moving to bigger, more ambitious and original titles. For instance, Fall Guys, I would say is a prime candidate for the type of game Mediatonic wants to be making.”