FIFA 23 has scored enough goals to be #1 at retail in UK Boxed Charts

FIFA 23 took the #1 spot at UK retail stores last week with its launch, according to boxed physical data reports from GfK.

Most copies of FIFA 23 sold on PlayStation platforms, with 41% on PS5 and 30% on PS4. Xbox One accounted for 17% of the FIFA 23 copies sold, while Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch only made up 6% of sales each.

Splatoon 3 (which has sat on the #1 spot since its launch three weeks ago) is still doing remarkably well at #2. Its sales have only fallen by 14% when compared to last week, so it is likely to remain in the GfK Top Ten for a while longer.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has taken the spacelanes up the chart from #10 to #3, after a staggering 252% increase in sales. Like FIFA 23, it has also done really well on PlayStation, as PS5 users have bought 63% of the copies sold.

You won’t be surprised by the rest of the games in the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten chart, as they’re the usual suspects. If you’d like to see what order they landed in for the week of September 26, 2022 to October 1, 2022, then you can check out the list below: