FIFA 23 will not include Russian teams

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Electronic Arts has announced that FIFA 23 will not include any teams from Russia, due to their ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

In their statement, the company said “EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine. In line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA, EA Sports will not include the Russian national team or Russian clubs in FIFA 23.”

This decision follows updates made to FIFA 22 and NHL 22 back in March, where the publisher removed Russian teams and clubs. The publisher has also removed the option to purchase EA Sports games and e-currencies from gamers in Russia and Belarus.

Several other video game companies have also ceased trading in Russia and Belarus due to the continuing war, including Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, SEGA, Take-Two Interactive, Humble Bundle, Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard and Epic Games.

FIFA 23 will also be the last FIFA by Electronic Arts, as the pair are ending their 30-year partnership soon. EA Sports will continue to create new football games, going forward without the international governing body under the name EA Sports FC.