Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes slashes it’s way to #1 on UK Boxed Charts

Nintendo and Koei Tecmo Games’s new Musou game Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is currently the best selling game in the UK according to the GfK UK Boxed Charts, despite only having its data tracked for two days.

It sold 45.3% more copies than 2017’s original Fire Emblem Warriors, although was significantly less successful than the most recent The Legend of Zelda Musou, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Horizon Forbidden West, which was number #1 last week, is now in the #2 spot, after a 38% fall in sales. Mario Strikers held it’s #3 spot, even though it fell 37% in sales too.

Other than that, the Top 10 are the usual suspects. You can see the rest of the GfK UK boxed top 10 between June 19, 2022 and June 25, 2022 below: