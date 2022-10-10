Flow Made has announced a mental health platform for game developers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Flow Made has launched its online mental health platform for Europe-based video game developers as part of World Mental Health Day.

Its platform (which shares the same name – Flow Made) aims to provide science-based well-being coaching for both individuals and teams, in the hopes that it will improve both mental health and productivity within games businesses. Its online modular therapy course will be supported by individual, remote sessions with coaches, which Flow Made says are designed to help developers deal with the unique stresses of the industry.

Flow Made also wants to gamify the counselling experience, providing users with quests to keep their users engaged while they achieve their mental health goals.

“By coaching individuals and teams on achieving and maximising flow states, we position the mind to perform deep and high-value work, decreasing the likelihood of burnout and protecting productivity.” said Flow Made founder and CEO, Kevin Scheepers.

“It’s long been known that getting into the zone benefits performance. I have been inspired by McKinsey & Co research that indicates reaching flow states has the potential to increase productivity by 500%. We have trialled Flow Made with a number of development companies to get the platform right, and now I’m excited to be able to offer our services and therapy to a wider audience.”

If you or your studio would like to try Flow Made, you can find out more information here.