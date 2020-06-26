Focus Home Interactive acquires Deck13 and reports record year

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Focus Home Interactive have strengthened their already successful year with the acquisition of German studio Deck13 Interactive.

The publisher has announced that it has acquired 100 per cent of share capital of Deck13 Interactive in a deal that valued the company at €7.1 million — €6.5 million in cash and €0.6 million in shares.

Jan Klose, managing director and co-founder of Deck13, stated: “I am delighted to announce that Deck13 is now part of Focus Home Interactive. Our companies have been working together successfully since 2011, developing award winning brands such as The Surge. We are looking forward to leveraging the incredible capabilities of Focus Home Interactive to develop new successes”.

Jürgen Goeldner, Chairman of the Management Board, added: “We are very happy to welcome the team of Deck13 and look forward to working together to achieve our ambitious objectives. This acquisition marks a major milestone in our growth story and will strengthen our business model. This acquisition will be financed by the drawing down of the new bank financing of €46 million which will also support our other future developments”.

Focus Home funded this acquisition using the €46 million in new financing it received from five banks and Bpifrance Financement this February. The remaining money will be spent on development and further acquisitions.

In total, Focus Home reported €143 million in revenue for the fiscal year ending March 21 2020 – an improvement of 13 per cent over the previous year. This resulted in a net profit of €13 million, up up 64 per cent year-on-year. The company’s success this year has been largely driven by thee titles: World War Z, Greedfall, and A Plague Tale: Innocence.