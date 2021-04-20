Focus Home Interactive acquires Streum On Studio

Share Facebook

Focus Home Interactive has acquired Streum On Studio, developer of Space Hulk: Deathwing, for an undisclosed sum paid in cash and in Focus Home Interactive shares.

Streum On was founded in 2007, and is the owner of the E.Y.E. Divine Cybermancy license. The studio previously developed Space Hulk: Deathwing for Focus, and has been a long-lasting partner of the Group since 2013.

“We are delighted to welcome Streum On Studio to the federation of talents we are building around Focus,” said Christophe Nobileau, President of Focus Home Interactive. “This acquisition once again demonstrates our desire to create a strong, integrated group, by attracting new skills capable of taking our Group to a new level and to partner with the best talents. Streum On, with whom we wish to develop production capacities in terms of quality and quantity, has demonstrated its know-how in the development of shooting games which have been acclaimed by the press and players. We are convinced that the teams, supported by Focus’ expertise, will actively contribute to the Group’s growth.”

The developer is currently working on Necromunda: Hired Gun, an action game based on one of the flagship licenses of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, which is expected to release on June 1st 2021.

“We are very happy to now be part of the Focus Home Interactive group,” said Pierrick Le Nestour, President of Streum On Studio. “We share a common vision and our collaboration has always been very successful and fruitful. Our ambition is to offer players ever more ambitious and spectacular titles, and we know that Focus is the ideal partner to achieve our ambitions and for our games to be commercially successful.”