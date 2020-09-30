Focus Home Interactive partners with Flying Wild Hog for an upcoming title

Share Facebook

Focus Home Interactive has announced that it has partnered with Flying Wild Hog, in a collaboration that sees the studio working on “their most ambitious game to date.”

Flying Wild Hog is a Poland-based studio, best known for its work on the Shadow Warrior series. The studio also recently partnered with Runescape creator Jagex to work on a third-party title, heading to PC and console.

“Focus Home Interactive is the perfect partner for Flying Wild Hog,” said Michal Szustak, CEO at Flying Wild Hog. “We both share a love for creating unique, exciting worlds filled with crazy gameplay. We also deeply care for quality and creativity. Focus’ team supports us not only with great trust for our vision, but also helps us to forge that vision into an outstanding game. We are sure that our partnership will bloom into an amazing experience for players around the world. Fans of original action games can expect quite a surprise!”

“We at Focus have a directive to bring exciting and innovative games to the market, and with their upcoming title we know that Flying Wild Hog will reach the objectives we have on all of our projects, in terms of both quality and originality,” said John Bert, COO at Focus Home Interactive. “We’re enthusiastic to be working with this professional team, who are masters in the art of creating spectacular, action-packed games.”