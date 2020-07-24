Focus Home Interactive revenue up 51% in Q1

Share Facebook

French publisher Focus Home Interactive has published its Q1 revenue review 2020/20201 (April to June). For the first three months of the fiscal year, Focus reported revenues of €64.3 million, an increase of 51 per cent over the same period last year.

Digital sales accounted for the vast majority of sales in the quarter, at 91 per cent, up from 85 per cent from the same period last year. International sales too have risen, to 92 per cent, compared to last year’s 87 per cent. These numbers do not include revenue from Deck13 Interactive, as Focus’ acquisition occurred on June 25th, 2020.

Jürgen Goeldner, Chairman of the Management Board, declared: “After a record year 2019/20, we have started 2020/21 by achieving major steps in our Enhance-Evolve-Explore strategy plan1. We have completed our first studio acquisition with Deck13, we have proven our ability to continue to release major commercial successes and demonstrated the results of our strategy to extend product life cycle with a continued expansion of our back-catalogue revenue. Our more diversified portfolio, our strong pipeline and the recognized high-quality of our games give us confidence in our ability to pursue our growth story.”

John Bert, COO, added: “The beginning of this fiscal year was marked by the impact of Covid-19 and the subsequent global lockdown, which significantly boosted our digital sales. Despite the closing of most retail game stores, we are very proud to have sold more than one million copies of SnowRunner, and also delighted to confirm the fantastic potential of Hardspace: Shipbreaker following its successful early access launch in June. This summer we will release two independent and original titles: Othercide and Necromunda: Underhive Wars, while also unveiling new promising partnerships.”

Focus released three games in Q1 that saw strong performances. SnowRunner, which released on April 28th, has already sold more than one million copies. Hardspace: Shipbreaker in early access and made it to number one on Steam for over two weeks. Finally, Focus also released the game of the year edition of World War Z, which also sold well.

As a result, Focus Home Interactive’s catalogue revenue reached €37.1 million, an increase of 34 per cent compared to the same period last here, when World War Z and A Plague Tale: Innocence were released.

Focus’ catalogue revenue growth was 81 per cent, at €27.1 million, compared to the same period last year. The release of additional content saw Farming Simulator 2019 performing particularly well. Greedfall, The Surge franchise and A Plague Tale: Innocence also demonstrated strong back-catalogue performances.

Following their acquisition of Deck13 Interactive back in June, the company reports that the integration of Deck13 is going to plan. Starting from 1 July 2020, Deck13 financial figures will be integrated into those of Focus Home Interactive.