Former Activision-Blizzard Vice President becomes Head of MY.GAMES Europe HQ

MY.GAMES has announced the appointment of Philippe Sauze, formerly of Activision Blizzard, as the head of MY.GAMES Europe.

Sauze, who will be based in Amsterdam, will be responsible for helping to expand the company’s presence in Europe. He was previously managing director and vice president of Activision Blizzard Europe. Previously Sauze spent spent 15 years at Electronic Arts, was elected President of the French video game industry syndicate (SELL) and most recently was the Head of Activision Blizzard EMEA.

“I am very happy to join MY.GAMES as the Head of Europe and feel hugely motivated by the new challenge,” said Sauze. “The company has brought me on board with the key strategic objective of developing the European division and strengthening MY.GAMES’ global position. The office in Amsterdam already covers the spectrum of game production – including publishing, localization and operating games in the region – and it will be a great honour to build, innovate and expand upon this foundation. The fact that MY.GAMES is a people-centred operation with mechanisms in place for collaboration and knowledge sharing means that we are well placed to grow, and it is a great fit for me and my professional experience.”

“MY.GAMES is a people-oriented company looking into the future with great ambition – we are therefore thrilled that Philippe Sauze has joined the team!” added Vasily Maguryan, CEO of MY.GAMES. “We believe that Philippe’s leadership, industry experience, and business development qualities will be paramount to MY.GAMES’ future direction. He has embraced our culture of collaboration between studios, agility, and flexibility and understood our common goal of entering the top 25 gaming companies in the world by revenue – we are excited to take our next global steps together, as members of the global MY.GAMES team”.

In other MY.GAMES news, its venture capital arm recently invested in three new studios, and just last month acquired hyper-casual publisher and developer Mamboo Games.