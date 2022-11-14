Founder of Eurogamer reveals new community platform Just About

Share Facebook

Rupert Loman (founder of both Eurogamer and GamesIndustry.biz) has announced Just About, a new online community and content platform.

Just About will present people with another avenue on which to express their fandoms, and will also allow its users to monetise the content and conversations that they create. In an effort to maximise the potential of the new platform, it will strive to establish a co-ownership model with users that regularly create value, although specifics and metrics have yet to be revealed as to how users will qualify for that.

“Communities are the lifeblood of the internet. It’s not acceptable to take users for granted. Just About is designed to help new communities find their feet, become economically sustainable and flourish.” ​said Loman. “It’s a pivotal moment. We’re kicking things off by building a suite of experimental tools that will enable communities and their creators, curators and champions to find success, but ultimately our members will be treated as partners and empowered to determine their own futures in a way that’s open, fair and transparent.”

The Just About platform has already received angel investment from Chris Lee (Media Molecule, Freestyle Games), Dylan Collins (SuperAwesome), Nick Button-Brown (Games Angels) and Scott Reismanis (mod.io, ModDB), and will be launching into Early Access in 2023. You’ll be able to find it at justabout.com and on mobile app stores.