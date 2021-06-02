Fragbite Group acquires Playdigious

Share Facebook

The Swedish mobile game company Fragbite Group (previously known as FunRock) has announced that it has acquired European publisher Playdigious.

Fragbite has acquired 100% of Playdigious shares for an undisclosed sum. Through this acquisition, Fragbite will strenghten its capacity with a new publishing and indie games division.

Playdigious is best known as a mobile publisher, responsible for the likes of Evoland, Dead Cells and Cultist Simulator, though it has also handled Switch releases in the past.

“I am very pleased to welcome the Playdigious and its employees to Fragbite Group. In addition to strengthening the Group’s earnings capacity, we’re also strengthening our Group with two experienced entrepreneurs, who add both cutting-edge expertise and commitment. Through the acquisition, another business area is added to the group, Publishing & Indie games, which gives us good opportunities to be able to build a strong platform to grow further from”, said Stefan Tengvall, President and CEO of Fragbite Group AB.

”We are thrilled to become part of Fragbite Group so we could add competence and resources to utilize the potential even more and grow the business further. The group shares a common vision with us, including valuing the team experience and trust-based relationship with all our partners.”, added Xavier Liard, co-founder and CEO of Playdigious.