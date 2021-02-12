FREE advice and investment opportunities for indies – from The Producers, Square Enix Collective, Sold Out and Curve Digital – register for next week’s Interactive Futures virtual event!

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Interactive Futures Indie Investor Pitch is back for 2021, taking place virtually during the Interactive Futures virtual event next week (Tuesday February 16-20).

The sessions – which are free – will give indie developers the opportunity to pitch to investors, publishers and advisors via hosted ‘match-made’ video call meetings.

The assembled investors, publishers and advisors, and their area(s) of interest & expertise include:-

Andy Payne (The Producers, Just Flight, Ukie) – General advice & investment

Chris Murphy (Square Enix Collective) – PC & Console games

Josh Garrity (Sold Out) – Console, PC, Apple Arcade games

Lauren Hunter (Square Enix Collective) – PC & Console games

Stuart Dinsey (Curve Digital, Ukie) – PC and console games / studio or IP acquisitions

The meetings will take place in a ‘speed dating’ format, with each participating indie developer having up to three 20-minute meetings with the individual investors/publishers/advisors of their choosing (subject to availability).

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

If you’re an indie developer and would like to participate in the Interactive Futures Indie Investor Pitch, it’s really simple:

Click Here to register for an INDUSTRY delegate ticket, and tick the ‘ I would like to meet with investors & advisors ‘ checkbox on the form when prompted. That’s it!

THE CONFERENCE

Meanwhile, there’s a host of conference sessions – all free to attend – that you should check out, including:-

Pitch Perfect: Top tips for seeking investment

New challenges & opportunities for UK development in 2021

Tentacle Zone Incubator: Supporting under-represented groups

How studios are working with education to nurture the industry’s future talent

Designing with curiosity

The full agenda is here and you can register for a free pass here.

For general enquires about the Interactive Futures Indie Investor Pitch, contact stuart.obrien@mimrammedia.com.