[From the industry] 2020 Game Devs of Color Expo Online Awards Winners Announced

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This is a press release directly from the industry, selected by our editorial team for its importance, that we are reposting in addition to our usual coverage.

The 2020 Game Devs of Color Expo Online awards ceremony concluded the two-day conference last weekend, revealing the winners of the No More Robots x Game Devs of Color Expo Grants and Humble Bundle Game Creators of Color Award.

Five studios or individual developers were awarded the $15,000 No More Robots x Game Devs of Color Expo Grant, which include guidance and mentoring in game development. One developer was awarded the $15,000 Humble Bundle Game Creators of Color Award, which includes a distribution deal through the Humble Choice subscription.

No More Robots x Game Devs of Color Expo Grant Winners

Independent game publisher No More Robots (Hypnospace Outlaw, Descenders, Yes, Your Grace) and Game Devs of Color Expo partnered to give out these grants, which can be used for already announced games, or to prototype or develop new titles. The awarded studios or individuals are:

Alex Abou Karam, Soft Not Weak (Spirit Swap: Lo-Fi Chill Beats to Match-3 to)

Charles McGregor, Tribe Games (HyperDot)

Nana Moon, Moonana Games (KEYLOCKER | Turn Based Cyberpunk Action)

Sisi Jiang (LIONKILLER)

Son M. & Emmett Nahil, Perfect Garbage (Love Shore)

Humble Bundle Game Creators of Color Award Winner

Humble Bundle, known for its platform supporting indie developers and charity, has organized the Game Creators of Color Award, which can be used for funding game development. The recipient of this award is:

Salman Shurie (BBBlaster)

“We’re so grateful for the support of No More Robots and Humble Bundle, and are proud of the winners of this year’s awards,” said Shawn Alexander Allen, an organizer of Game Devs of Color Expo. “The winners are all shining examples, with vastly different backgrounds, who embody what our event is all about. We can’t wait to see their games come to life.”

For more information about Game Devs of Color Expo, please visit: gamedevsofcolorexpo.com