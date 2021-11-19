[From the industry] A New Hub for Creatives, Talenthouse Media Foundry Launches Today

Talenthouse Media Foundry, a revolutionary new platform that  empowers game creatives to thrive independently, launches today. Media Foundry enables  developers to explore partnership opportunities and resources, connect with other creatives,  and crucially access direct, exciting opportunities for revenue beyond games – all while  retaining creative control of their IP. A much-needed resource in an industry in constant,  exhilarating growth. 

The first-of-its-kind cross-media platform is launching with a focus on Independent Video  Game developers featuring industry specific empirical editorial, analytics tools and market  research. Talenthouse Media Foundry exists to amplify the voices of ‘indie’ developers and  provide them with quality, vetted resources to help bring their projects to completion and  their games to life. 

The essential platform is the brainchild of games industry veteran Mike Gamble, who after a  decade at Epic leading their EMEA Unreal Engine business, left to build Talenthouse Media  Foundry and is heading up its execution and delivery – at a time when the industry has never  needed it more.  

“After 30 years of experience in the games industry it was clear to me there was a  need for a new way to help independent creatives across all media thrive.  Talenthouse Media Foundry will give creative, technical and business control back to  developers, allowing teams the freedom to choose how their project is developed, the  route to market, where and with whom they collaborate and helping to provide a  better position in discussions with publishers and funds.” 

Cleverly compiling all the elements a developer might need under one welcoming roof, the  platform offers industry insight and expert advice that independent teams simply cannot get  anywhere else.  

“It feels very empowering,” says Benedik Stang, Game Director at Snowcastle  Games. “The team’s industry experience and extensive network gives us access to  resources that were previously out of our reach. Media Foundry enables us to do  more, in a better way.” 

Users of the platform will gain the opportunity to learn from industry experts to develop their  own skill sets and gain practical advice on securing funding, sponsorship and other financial  support for projects. 

The games industry is at a point of explosive growth, combine that with the metaverse and  you have a constant demand for content. Talenthouse Media Foundry exists to empower  independent creatives to get a well-deserved piece of this cake – and eat it, too.  

“Mike knows Games development inside-out, and he quickly saw the enormous  potential for the Talenthouse community to help change this for the better. His wealth of knowledge and connections have made Media Foundry a truly special place for  our creative community to be,” added Maya Bogle, Talenthouse co-founder. “This is  taking us to the next level of empowering creatives to be seen, heard and paid.” 

“Given his extensive experience in Games, knowledge of the industry and of the  needs of independent developers, Mike Gamble is the perfect person to make this  magic happen,” says Clare McKeeve, Talenthouse CEO. 

Resources available through Media Foundry at launch include: 

  • Market research reports – A twice yearly report delivered by video from  SomeResearch covering market trends, player spend, hours played per genre and  much more. 
  • Editorial content – Provides a knowledge base covering all aspects of game  development from age ratings to engine choice along with weekly insights into the  latest news and trends within the industry.  
  • The Furnace – Game analytics tool using Steam data allows devs to search and  compare the performance, reviews, player counts of titles similar to theirs. The  Furnace gives devs the data to make decisions regarding development and launch. 

The first stage of Talenthouse Media Foundry’s cross-industry rollout focused on games, will  be followed by further industry specific hubs in TV, Film and Fiction throughout 2022 and  beyond.

