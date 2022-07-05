[From the industry] Adverty’s advertising technology BrainImpression now available within Oracle Moat Analytics

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Leading in-game advertising specialist Adverty AB (publ), today announced a collaboration with Oracle Moat to provide enhanced measurement and verification across in-game ad environments. Adverty’s award-winning, multi-patented and industry-leading ad viewability technology BrainImpression™ is now available within Oracle Moat Analytics, enabling advertisers to measure ad impressions, invalid traffic (IVT) and viewability.

Adverty’s CTO Calle Sténson says: “We are thrilled that Oracle Moat is taking up the wider industry challenge to measure the impact of ads across in-game environments, and we are delighted that the patented technology we have been developing since early 2017 aligns so perfectly. Accurate and meaningful measurement of in-game ad viewability is a sought-after metric, but more importantly, it is essential for industry confidence in the advertising world we now inhabit and the massively exciting, multi-faceted metaverse to come. Having third-party ad verification from a measurement provider like Oracle Moat is a vital element of that confidence.”

The collaboration with Oracle Moat will allow Adverty clients to measure ad impressions, invalid traffic (IVT) and viewability for In-Play™ ads. In-Play™ gives brands access to hard-to-reach, highly-engaged audiences via non-disruptive in-game placements that mirror the physical ads we see in our offline lives. Oracle Moat’s sophisticated measurement of ads takes into account the size of the ad, the length of time it appears on screen and the angles from which it is viewed.

With over 3 billion gamers across the world, the in-game advertising industry is drawing growing numbers of mainstream brands, with increasingly sophisticated ads yielding impressive results.

Irina Dzyubinsky, Head of Product, Oracle Moat, comments: “Oracle Moat provides trusted third-party measurement of ads across channels, formats and platforms. By expanding our collaboration with Adverty to measure impressions, invalid traffic and viewability within in-game environments, we’re giving advertisers the confidence and tools they need to make more informed buying decisions that help maximize every advertising dollar and deliver better business outcomes.”