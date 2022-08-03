[From the industry] BGFG announces acquisition of Videogamer.com brand

Share Facebook

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

BGFG and AgencyGMR today announce the acquisition of Videogamer.com – including its international operation, it.videogamer.com and pt.videogamer.com.

The deal, which also includes Videogamer.com’s social channels across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more, will allow BGFG to build on its gaming offering, dovetailing with the company’s established presence in technology and hardware. Importantly, this will further strengthen strategic agreements AgencyGMR has with its key gaming media publishers, such as Gfinity PLC and Gamurs Group, by adding to the cumulative reach of our combined web and social properties.

The acquisition will add even more inventory to the partnerships, which currently sees participating media companies able to use each other’s websites, social & influencer channels and production capabilities, as part of sponsored content and marketing campaigns.

Craig Kirkcaldy, COO at BGFG, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be welcoming the Videogamer brand into BGFG. For years it has been a well respected destination for games journalism and it’s important we build on those foundations as it enters a new era. “The acquisition adds real value to key strategic partnerships by giving all parties access to more audiences across web and social channels”