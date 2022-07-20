[From the industry] Build A Rocket Boy expands with appointment of games industry veterans to executive team

Share Facebook

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Build A Rocket Boy today announced the appointment of three industry veterans to leading roles with the studio, each bringing a wealth of experience from some of the world’s leading game developers and publishers. Mick Hocking joins the team as Chief Development Officer, Murray Pannell joins as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Randall Price joins as Chief Publishing Officer.

Chief Development Officer, Mick Hocking is the co-founder of Evolution Studios, and a former Vice President of Product Development for Codemasters and Vice President for Sony Computer Entertainment Europe. SVP of Global Marketing, Murray Pannell joins from 2K where he was the Vice President of Publishing for Europe. Murray was formerly Marketing Director for PlayStation UK and Ireland, and Marketing Director for Ubisoft. Chief Publishing Officer, Randall Price is a long-time business development, global strategy and marketing leader with roles as Senior Vice President of Publishing for NCSOFT and Senior Vice President of Global Business for ArenaNet.

“Since 2016 Build A Rocket Boy’s team has been quietly growing and today we’re delighted to publicly welcome Mick, Murray and Randall to the studio,” said Build A Rocket Boy Chairman and Game Director Leslie Benzies. “Each of them brings a huge amount of experience, knowledge and passion to Build A Rocket Boy as we continue development on Everywhere, and we’re looking forward to having more to announce from the team later in 2022.”

Established in 2016 by legendary game developer Leslie Benzies, Build A Rocket Boy is an international game development studio focused on advancing the art, technology and craft of gaming. Build A Rocket Boy’s team of over 400 talented game developers and technology innovators based in Edinburgh, Budapest and around the world are working on upcoming title Everywhere, with a goal to challenge the boundaries of video gaming and revolutionise entertainment.