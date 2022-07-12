[From the industry] Creative UK’s Creative Growth Finance fund invests in Huey Games

Share Facebook

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Creative UK is excited to welcome Huey Games Limited to its investment portfolio, having invested £235,000 into the games developer through the Creative Growth Finance fund.

Huey Games is a rapidly-growing, award-winning video game developer offering work-for-hire services such as Smart Porting powered by HueyCoreTM, alongside the creation of original IP titles Wreck Out and Mechinus.

Before joining the Creative Growth Finance portfolio, Huey Games had participated in two programmes run by Creative UK’s Creative Enterprise: the Games Scale Up programme in 2020, followed by Evolve – which supports screen companies to become investment-ready – in 2021. On completion of Evolve, Huey Games applied for Creative Growth Finance to further their ambitions for growth. The loan will support the company in the development of their own IP and in the retention and hiring of staff.

Rob Hewson, CEO and Creative Director, Huey Games, said:

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Creative Growth Finance as we enter the next growth stage for Huey Games. This funding will allow us to unlock the potential of our ever-expanding team, as we continue our mission to deliver spell-binding games which ignite the passion of players.”

Mehjabeen Patrick, Chief Investment Officer, Creative UK, said:

“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Huey Games into the Creative Growth Finance portfolio of well-aligned investees and to help support Huey’s growth and IP development which will also lead to increased employment across the region. It’s particularly satisfying to welcome a company to our portfolio that has come through our Creative Enterprise support programmes, Evolve and Games Scale Up. The success of innovative companies like Huey Games is a boon for the UK games sector and supports our ambitions of bolstering the country’s creative industries.”

Kate Adam, Creative Enterprise Evolve Programme Head, Creative UK, said:

“Huey Games were one of the standout companies of this year’s Evolve cohort. They have a strong CEO and team, were very engaged with the process and have a clear proposition. I’m excited to see where they go next and am confident that our investment will help them to realise their ambitions.”

For further information on Creative Growth Finance and the fund’s eligibility criteria please visit www.wearecreative.uk/support/creative-enterprise/investment/creativegrowthfinance