[From the industry] Develop:Star Awards 2022 Entries Now Open

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Entries for this year’s Develop:Star Awards are now open. Hosted at the Hilton Brighton Metropole during Develop:Brighton 2022, the awards will take place on Wednesday 13 July.

Entries can be submitted across 18 categories until 23:59 BST on Friday 1 April. Further details on the submissions process are available on the Develop:Brighton website.

This year’s Develop:Star Awards will see the introduction of two new awards: Best Technical Innovation and Best Extended Reality Game. The former will recognise technological innovations across video game software and hardware, while the latter will reward an outstanding Virtual, Augmented or Mixed Reality game.

The qualifying period for entries is from 1 June 2021 to 31 March 2022. Only games released during this period are eligible for nomination.

“In 2021 Develop:Star Awards represented one of the first opportunities in quite some time for the game dev community to gather and celebrate their incredible achievements together,” commented Tandem Events Managing Director Andy Lane. “As nominations open, we’re proud to be introducing two new awards this year, which will further recognise game-changing projects from inspiring teams across the industry.”

The Develop:Star Awards 2021 saw PlayStation exclusive Returnal pick up Best Game and Best Visual Art, while The Chinese Room’s Little Orpheus won Best Mobile Game. Sumo Digital was crowned Best Studio, while Röki developer Polygon Treehouse won Best Micro Studio.

Elsewhere, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout picked up two prizes in the Best Game Design and Best Original IP categories, and No More Robots proved a popular winner in the Publishing Star category.

In addition to the 18 categories, the Develop:Star Award will once again honour an extraordinary industry figure for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the industry. Previous winners included Hello Games’ Sean Murray, Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard and in 2021, Team17’s founder and CEO Debbie Bestwick MBE.

This year’s Develop:Star Award recipient will be announced soon.

Submitted entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts, who will whittle them down into the final shortlists. These will be announced in the Spring ahead of a closed industry vote to determine the winners in each category.

For more information on The Develop:Star Awards and how to submit nominations, please visit: https://www.developconference.com/whats-on/develop-star-awards