[From the industry] Develop:Star Awards 2022 Finalists Announced as Industry Vote Opens

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Event organisers Tandem Events have announced the finalists for the Develop:Star Awards 2022, with the winners to be selected by an industry vote open to previous Develop:Brighton attendees and anyone who has already registered for this year’s event.

The vote opens today and closes on Wednesday 1 June. Winners will be unveiled at the Develop:Star Awards ceremony – a fun filled night celebrating all the success the games industry has to offer – on the evening of Wednesday 13 July during Develop:Brighton 2022.

Shortlists were decided across 19 categories by a panel of game developers and industry experts, who reviewed a record number of submissions.

Critically acclaimed DEATHLOOP, developed by Arkane Lyon and published by Bethesda Softworks, is this year’s hottest contender with six nominations, followed by Guerrilla Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Horizon Forbidden West with five nominations.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Forza Horizon 5 are up for four awards, respectively. The former for Best Game, Best Game Design, Best Technical Innovation, and Best Visual Art; The latter for Best Audio, Best Game, Best Technical Innovation, and Best Visual Art.

Roll7’s OlliOlli World is also up for three awards in Best Game, Best Game Design, and Best Visual Art, with the publisher being nominated for Best Studio too.

“Given the calibre of this year’s finalists, it’s no surprise our shortlist captures the very best the game making community has to offer. We’re excited to reveal the winners in July and celebrate the games, teams and individuals nominated”, said Tandem Events Managing Director Andy Lane.

“I’d also like to shout out the new Marketing Star and Best Extended Reality Game categories in particular, which will recognise the industry’s incredible marketers and developers pushing the boundaries in virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies.”

Table bookings and individual tickets for the awards are available to purchase now with an Early Bird discount offering up to £400 off until 8 June. Further details and links to purchase tickets can be found here. All tickets include a three-course dinner and invite to the drinks reception and after-party.

The nominees for the Develop:Star Awards 2022 are:

Best Studio

Arkane Studios

Creative Assembly

Guerrilla Games

nDreams

Playground Games

Roll7

Sumo Digital

Supermassive Games

Best Game

DEATHLOOP

Forza Horizon 5

Horizon Forbidden West

Life is Strange: True Colors

OlliOlli World

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Sifu

Unpacking

Best Micro Studio

Acid Nerve

Animal Uprising

Huey Games

inkle

Shedworks

Studio Waterzooi

Best Mobile Game

Beatstar – Touch Your Music

LEGO Star Wars Battles

Love & Pies

Overboard!

Please, Touch The Artwork

Rocket League Sideswipe

Publishing Star

Amazon Games

Curve Games

Kepler Interactive

Kwalee

Private Division

Team17

Wizards of the Coast

Best Extended Reality Game

Fracked

Hitman 3 VR

I Expect You To Die 2

Resident Evil 4 VR

Sniper Elite VR

Best Audio

DEATHLOOP

Forza Horizon 5

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland

Total War: Warhammer III

Best Game Design

DEATHLOOP

Death’s Door

Fights in Tight Spaces

OlliOlli World

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Unpacking

Best Narrative

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View

DEATHLOOP

Horizon Forbidden West

Life is Strange: True Colors

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Unpacking

Best Visual Art

Forza Horizon 5

Horizon Forbidden West

Lost Ark

OlliOlli World

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Sable

Best Original IP

DEATHLOOP

Death’s Door

Fights in Tight Spaces

Hell Let Loose

I Am Fish

Sable

Best Creative Provider

Atomhawk

d3t

PitStop Productions Ltd

Richard Jacques Studios Ltd

SIDE UK

Talenthouse Media Foundry

Best QA & Localisation Provider

Keywords Studios

Player Research

PTW

Testronic

Universally Speaking

Best Technical Innovation

Anstream Arcade

Forza Horizon 5

Horizon Forbidden West

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

RichCast from Panivox

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Best Technology Provider

Anything World

GameMaker Studio 2

Machinations

PopcornFX

Unity

Unreal Engine

Diversity Star

Brandon Cole (Into Games)

Charu Desodt (Interior Night)

Deborah Mensah-Bonsu (Games for Good)

Dom Shaw (Ukie)

Jeryce Dianingana (Rocksteady Studios)

Karla Reyes (Code Coven)

Leon Killin (Sumo Group)

Marie-Claire Isaaman (Women in Games)

Marketing Star

Etch Play

Lauren Moses – Code Coven

Media Molecule Live Services Team

Neonhive

Sean Walsh – Wired Productions

Sola Kasali – EA

Recruitment Star

Aardvark Swift

Amiqus

Datascope Recruitment

Games Jobs Direct

OPMjobs

Sumo Group

Tomorrow’s Star

Charmie Kim (Space Ape Games)

Hannah Rose Burdett (PlayStation Studios)

Josh Hale (FuturLab)

Liam Van Bastelaere (nDreams)

Myleah Lofland (Code Coven)

Nickie Harper-Williams (Many Cats Studios CIC)

Paige Dolan (Secret Mode)

Sarah Dyer (Splash Damage)

The Develop Star Award

Dinga Bakaba – Arkane Lyon

For more information visit the Develop:Brighton website and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Or you can contact the team via email on developstars@bastion.co.uk.