[From the industry] EA increases hiring for a ‘mobile’ future and eyes brand transformation, finds GlobalData

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This press release was selected and posted by our editorial team due to its relevance, in addition to our normal editorial output

EA has increased its hiring in 2021, having doubled its job postings from 182 in December 2020 to 382 in January 2021, according to the Job Analytics database by GlobalData. The data has revealed some key hiring areas for EA, with noted rises in job postings for for brand development and for mobile gaming. GlobalData notes that EA has been building a new team for eight months now, with key job postings that will aid in business transformation.

Ajay Thalluri, Business Fundamentals Analyst at GlobalData, says: “EA is a gaming behemoth with multiple brands under the company’s umbrella. The creation of an exclusive brand transformation team paves way for EA to channelize its marketing and communication strategy and appeal to a wide demographic of audience.”

The company has been hiring for new teams – ‘brand transformation’ and ‘brand team’- since April 2020 to drive a digital future. Key jobs advertised in 2021 include VP of Global Brand Management; Director of Brand Transformation Strategy; Program Manager, Brand Transformation (Contract); Brand Designer; and Brand Team, Marketing Director, Brand Products.

Thalluri adds: “EA is buoyed by the increase in players across various platforms in 2020 especially with big ticket M&As. The company is looking to further strengthen its userbase, especially, with the growing digital and mobile space hiring significantly with jobs for several games, including Apex Legends, which is soon set to see a mobile game version.”

Rupantar Guha, Associate Project Manager for Thematic Research at GlobalData, comments: “Mobile gaming, worth $78bn in 2020, represents the largest market in the video games industry and set to become a $100bn industry by 2022, according to GlobalData estimates. Glu Mobile’s acquisition by EA is yet more proof that mobile gaming is now a must-have portfolio for traditional console and PC-focused game publishers. Recently acquired Glu’s multi-genre games library including popular titles such as MLB Tap Sports Baseball, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood will help EA contest in a market dominated by Tencent, Microsoft, Perfect World, and Zynga among others.”

Interestingly, it is notable that job titles featuring ‘mobile’ as a keyword saw a significant spike in Q1 2021. Some key jobs include Production Director – Apex Legends Mobile; Client Software Engineer – Star Wars; Game Designer – FIFA Mobile; and Development Manager QV – Sports Mobile.

Guha adds: “Mobile is a critical segment in video games industry today. The new jobs being opened by EA is just a reflection of the same. With the new recruitments, EA is expanding into mobile games to take on its traditional peers such as Activision Blizzard and Take-Two Interactive, who, too, are getting increasingly serious about mobile gaming.”