[From the industry] ESA invites the games community to “Say Goodbye to 2020 For Good” with charity streaming event

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This is a press release directly from the industry, selected by our editorial team for its importance, that we are reposting in addition to our usual coverage.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) Foundation is rallying the video game community to “Say Goodbye to 2020 For Good” by hosting a week-long streaming event featuring influencers and esports teams raising money for important causes. The event is supported by Google Play, as well as Twitch, which will match funds across its platform. The event runs from Monday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 18 and will be streamed live on Twitch and YouTube.

A trailer for the event can be found here.

“The goal of next week’s charity livestream is to bring the video game community together to support those who need it most during these difficult times,” says Anastasia Staten, executive director of the ESA Foundation. “We are joining together with well-known streamers and esports personalities to say goodbye to 2020 in a way that will help so many in 2021. With the support of our sponsors and partners, we hope to make a dramatic impact on some very important causes.”

A handful of personalities will participate in a Fortnite tournament with a $100K charity prize pool, taking place Monday, Dec. 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Other big name streamers will raise money playing their favorite games for a variety of charities serving the needs of various communities. Among those charities are Black Girls Code, No Kid Hungry, Project Tomorrow, Rise Above the Disorder, The Trevor Project and Warfighter Engaged.

Confirmed streamers so far include Rooster Teeth, Queens Gaming Collective which includes Xmiramira, AvaGG, BunnyMightGameU, KaylaDeLancey, helloiamkate, BlackKrystel and MaidofMight, OMGitsFireFoxx, James and Elyse Willems, LaurenZside, Reckless Tortuga, Bruce Greene, di3sel, daye, Lawrence Sonntag, ayChristene, Hutch and Mr. Sark. Viewers can donate directly by visiting Goodbye4Good.org or by following the directions from the streams.

The ESA Foundation will be a beneficiary as well. For 20 years, the Foundation has leveraged the power of the video game industry to support educational opportunities for students of all ages. Since 2007, it has operated a scholarship program providing underrepresented college students with financial and professional development opportunities to turn their dreams of making video games into a career.

More details, including an up-to-date schedule, can be found at ESAFoundation.org/Say-Goodbye-to-2020-For-Good, and follow the hashtag #gg2020 on social media to catch all the highlights.