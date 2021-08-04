[From the industry] Former Codemasters CEO Frank Sagnier appointed Non-Executive Chair of nDreams

Share Facebook

This a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.



nDreams Ltd., has named ex Codemasters CEO, Frank Sagnier as its new Non-Executive Chair of the Board effective immediately. The UK based company is a world leading developer and publisher of virtual reality games including Phantom: Covert Ops for Oculus headsets, free-roam arcade experience Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity and the forthcoming Fracked for PlayStation VR. With FY21 revenue up over 30% on the previous year and with their strongest line-up of future projects already in development, nDreams also recently announced its second studio, nDreams Studio Orbital, which will focus on live service games for VR.

Frank Sagnier‘s career in games spans more than 25 years, holding senior roles with game developers and publishers such as Electronic Arts, Acclaim Entertainment and Funcom. In his most recent role as CEO of Codemasters, he was instrumental in the successful IPO of the company in 2018. Under his leadership, Codemasters was acquired by Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) for $1.2B early this year. Sagnier is also an Ambassador for BAFTA Games and a Vice President of ‘SpecialEffect’, a UK-based charity which uses video games and technology to enhance the quality of life of people with disabilities.

“I am delighted to join nDreams’ board to help the company achieve its mission to become a world leading developer and publisher of VR games,” said Frank Sagnier. “Over the past few years, Patrick has built a reputable studio with high quality teams delivering high quality games. The fast-improving hardware together with highly immersive and innovative players experiences mean the VR market is bound to see significant growth and exciting times ahead.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Frank to the nDreams board. I’ve known him since he was building up EA Partners, and I am certain that his wisdom, experience, passion and drive will push us forwards as we head towards some very ambitious goals. Frank is a force of nature, and it’s exciting to have him on our side!” said Patrick O’Luanaigh, CEO, nDreams

nDreams most recent appointments to its Board include Dan Nord (Chief Product Officer at Maxar, previously at Amazon Games and EA Mobile) as Non-Executive Director and Julie Parmenter, CFO, nDreams. Frank, Dan and Julie join Non-Executive Directors, Julian Viggars and Pip Burley, CEO, Patrick O’Luanaigh, Chief People Officer, Tamsin O’Luanaigh and Chief Development Officer, Tom Gillo.