[From the industry] Games Education Summit announces new speakers and topics

This is a press release posted in addition to our usual editorial content.

Some of the UK’s leading games studios, recruiters and educators will come together this April for the Games Education Summit.

The agenda-setting conference is sponsored by Unity, Unreal Engine and Grads in Games, and will take place on April 21st and 22nd, returning as both a live and a streamed event at Sheffield Hallam University. The Summit provides two days of learning, networking and collaboration – providing games studios and educational organisations with the opportunity to discover new ways of working together. It also gives students and young developers, who can join for free, the chance to learn about how to unlock pathways into games and take their careers forward.

In-person delegates will join workshops, attend a networking evening and experience the Grads in Games awards at the National Videogame Museum. Online delegates can join all the panel sessions which will be streamed live.

Key sessions will include:

Successfully managing remote and flexible working

How to fill the ‘hard-to-hire’ roles in games

Mental health and wellbeing

How new recruits to games landed their first positions

How to get the most out of university

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion in games

The Games Education Summit is an annual conference that gives games educators and developers a forum to discuss the biggest issues in games, meet colleagues in workshops, and hear from learners and young developers about how to unlock their pathways into games.

Speakers include representatives from Unity, Unreal Engine, Cloud Imperium, Aardvark Swift, Abertay University, AIM Group, Amiqus, Exient, Gamesindustry.biz, Grads In Games, Media Molecule, My.Games, nDreams, Next Gen Skills Academy, No More Robots, Playground Games, Safe In Our World, Sheffield Hallam University, Sumo Digital, Ukie, Women in Games and more.

“The Games Education Summit represents a fantastic opportunity for creators, educators, developers and students within the sphere of real-time learning, to come together and discuss the challenges currently facing the industry and collaborate on new and innovative ways to unlock varied careers in games,” said Aurore Dimopoulos, Director, Real Time Learning at Unity. “At Unity we’re fully committed to supporting creators of any ability through our free ‘Pathways’ experiences, which help anyone interested in breaking into the gaming and tech industries expand their professional opportunities by gaining the skills they need to obtain a job, regardless of prior experience.”

“The Games Education Summit is vital to ensure that the industry retains a strong relationship with education,” offered Aardvark Swift MD Ian Goodall. “This collaboration is essential to ensuring that we create a pipeline of future talent in games, and for the industry to provide educators and students with the support they need.”

Amiqus Business Manager Liz Prince added: “The Games Education Summit provides a valuable platform for studios and educators to discuss the issues facing both areas. We look forward to attending each year as it gives us great insight into the challenges and opportunities we all face in terms of developing, nurturing and supporting the next generation of games industry talent.”

